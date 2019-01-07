‘The Bachelor’ Premiere Live Blog: Colton Meets The 30 Stunning Women Vying For His Heart

Premiere night for season 23 of ‘The Bachelor’ is here! Follow along with our live blog as we recap everything that goes down during Colton Underwood’s first night!

Colton Underwood is getting his chance to find love beginning Jan. 7 with the premiere of season 23 of The Bachelor! As always, night one consists of Colton meeting all the women for the first time, but the viewers get know some of them first. Cassie is a beach babe, who works with kids as a speech pathologist and wants to “click” with Colton right off the bat. Then, there’s Hannah B, a former Miss Alabama, who is admittedly a “hot mess” and has only kissed four guys in her life. Katie is an aspiring dancer, who wants love like her parents have, and we also meet Heather, a self-proclaimed “beach girl,” who’s a virgin like Colton. But she has a second secret — she’s never been kissed! Heather actually met Colton briefly at a charity event in San Diego before he was the Bachelor, too.

Onyeka is goofy gal who doesn’t care what anyone thinks about her, and comes from a traditional Nigerian family. Nicole is a Miami girl who spends a lot of her time caring for her brother with Autism and is super close with her mom and grandmother. Kirpa is a dental hygienist, and Demi is a bubbly country girl who’s never been in a serious relationship and has a mother who’s serving time in prison for embezzlement.

