‘AGT: The Champions’ Host Terry Crews Reveals Why Hosting Is A ‘Dream Come True’ & More

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star Terry Crews is taking over hosting duties from Tyra Banks on ‘AGT: The Champions.’ HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Terry about his gig and whether or not he’ll participate in any acts!

America’s Got Talent: The Champions will premiere Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on NBC. Your fave judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B, and Howie Mandel will all be back. Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews will the host of this brand-new spinoff series, and Terry told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that this new role means the world to him. “This is a dream come true,” Terry said. “It is great for families. I have five kids and a granddaughter. And we sit and watch this thing and we feel so good and so inspired. It is so inspiring!”

Previous AGT hosts Tyra Banks and Nick Cannon often participated in acts if the contestants needed someone to help. Terry is down to do that, too! “I will jump in in a heartbeat. Anything that helps these acts do their job, because you are talking about people who have come around from some amazing obstacles here. There are guys who have been doing this since they were kids and praying for one shot, and this is it. Listen, who am I to get in their way? I am cheering for them. This is The Champions edition! This is the best of the best! This is the Olympics of talent. So if you can hand somebody a baton and make their thing right, then I am their guy. Whatever you need me to do for them I am there. Except don’t throw a knife at me. Don’t throw a knife [laughs]!”

AGT: The Champions will feature 50 acts from past seasons of America’s Got Talent and other Got Talent franchises from around the globe. They’ll be competing for the title of Grand Champion. You’ll be getting a double dose of Terry this winter. In addition to AGT: The Champions, he’s also going to be on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which will be back for its sixth season starting Jan. 10 on NBC.