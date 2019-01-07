‘Teen Mom OG: Backstage Pass’ Recap: Bristol Palin Jokes About Having A Sex Tape

Wait, what?! When Cory joked that Bristol Palin was trying to be the new Farrah Abraham on ‘Teen Mom OG’, Bristol quipped back, ‘I am. You guys should see the tape I’m about to release.’

The Teen Mom OG reunion special may have wrapped last week, but the Jan. 7 episode took viewers behind the scenes of the dramatic two-part special and this new footage was just as dramatic. For example, while between filming their own segments with Dr. Drew, Amber Portwood and Cory Wharton met for the first time backstage. And Cory asked Amber how she felt about newcomers Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd joining the show. Amber said, “Honestly, we didn’t know them or had any thoughts about them. The one thing that we didn’t want was like another Farrah [Abraham]-type thing.” Meaning — they didn’t want someone volatile joining the show and causing a ton of drama.

So after Amber said that, Cory took an opportunity to make a joke, saying, “Yeah. Bristol told me she was trying to be like Farrah.” And Bristol went along with the joke, adding, “I know. I am. You guys should see the tape I’m about to release.” Ouch! Clearly, Bristol was taking a dig at Farrah and mocking her for having a sex tape. And considering most of the cast doesn’t like Farrah, they all had a good laugh over the joke.

But that wasn’t all that happened this week. Amber also showed up to the reunion taping with her middle finger in the air, since she wants to quit the show. And when she came face to face with producer Larry Musnik, she told him how frustrated she is with the way the show has been portraying her. According to her, her portrayal is not the person she really is. However, after she talked to Dr. Drew and saw how much the fans want her to stay with the show, she said her feelings had changed. We’re not sure if that means she’ll be on next season, but it definitely gives us some hope!

Finally, Cory also joked about proposing to Cheyenne when he was talking to Amber. She believed him for a bit until Cheyenne told him that it never happened. But considering how Cheyenne loves Cory, we don’t think it was very nice of him to joke about that sort of thing. Even Dakota was later seen telling Cory to just commit to Cheyenne already because they’re so perfect together and she’s an excellent mom. And to be honest, we couldn’t agree more.