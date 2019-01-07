Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Spotted Holding Hands & Kissing At Globes Party: She Was ‘Smiling’ All Night

After making a surprise appearance at the Golden Globes, Taylor Swift partied the night away at some of the hottest after-parties — and we have EXCLUSIVE scoop on her PDA-filled night out with boyfriend, Joe Alwyn!

Taylor Swift, 29, and Joe Alwyn, 27, were careful not to take photos together at the Golden Globes or afterward, but they were both in attendance at the FOX after-party, and onlookers couldn’t help but notice how in love they looked! Joe was already at the party when Taylor arrived, and she showed up about 30 minutes after him, according to our source inside the bash. “The second she saw Joe, she dived in his arms,” an eyewitness reveals to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She reseted her head on his shoulder and he grabbed her hand and kissed her.”

The two were joined by Joe’s The Favourite co-star and Taylor’s longtime friend, Emma Stone, and her boyfriend, Dave McCary, who also indulged in some PDA. “That gave Taylor the opportunity to be really affectionate with Joe,” our source explains. “It was very cute. Taylor was in a really great mood, and she left the party hand-in-hand with Joe. They are not afraid to show their love for each other!” A second witness adds, “Taylor sat in a booth close to Joe and he put his hand in her lap. They left holding hands, and Taylor was smiling as she held extremely tightly onto Joe.” Aww!

Taylor was not announced to attend the Golden Globes before the show, but she showed up as a surprise presenter alongside Idris Elba, who she’s co-starring with in the upcoming film Cats. The two handed out the awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song at the show.

With The Favourite getting so much buzz this awards season, we can certainly continue to expect Joe to pop up at big-time events like these — and maybe we’ll even get his first official red carpet debut with Taylor at some point. The two have been very private about their relationship, though, so it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise if they continue to try and keep things low-key, either.