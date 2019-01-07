Susan Boyle Earns 1st Golden Buzzer On ‘AGT: The Champions’ After Epic Rolling Stones Cover

Susan Boyle and her heavenly voice rocketed to fame in 2009 during ‘Britain’s Got Talent.’ Now the Scottish sensation is conquering ‘AGT: The Champions’ by getting the first Golden Buzzer.

Can you believe it’s been 10 years since mild-mannered Scotswoman Susan Boyle took to the Britain’s Got Talent stage and became a worldwide sensation by singing “I Dreamed A Dream” from Les Miserables? Now she’s on her way to conquering this side of the pond as on her first appearance on America’s Got Talent: The Champions, she nailed a Rolling Stones cover and got the first coveted Golden Buzzer of the competition on Jan. 7. She’s going up against past AGT winners so this was a huge victory for the 57-year-old, as she now is headed directly through to the live rounds.

Susan was a champ the second she walked onto the stage as the audience jumped to their feet and began screaming in delight before she even opened her mouth. Judge Simon Cowell — who was there when she debuted on BGT — had a look of joyous shock on his face as his jaw literally dropped and turned into a beaming smile, the likes we’ve never seen from him. He wildly waved to her and she blew him a kiss in return. “God this brings back so many great memories having you back,” Simon gushed to her, adding “Susan, genuinely I’m beyond thrilled that you’re here tonight. “

Susan performed “Wild Horses” by the Rolling Stones and knocked it out of the park. It was just her brilliant voice accompanied by a piano and violin and people were already cheering loudly during her stirring rendition. She received a standing ovation from the audience, just as she did in 2009. Simon told her he couldn’t think of anyone who defined the competition better than Susan and said how proud he was of her. Mel B told her what an honor and a pleasure it was be there to listen to her angelic voice and that she wanted to “be the woman who gives you something you deserve” and with that she punched her Golden Buzzer.

Susan was a runner-up on Britain’s Got Talent season three and it launched her dream of becoming a professional singer. People initially laughed at her when she first appeared onstage to audition, as the short-haired, dowdy dress wearing middle-aged woman didn’t seem like she had a ton of star quality. Until she opened her mouth and the voice of an angel come out. Simon was floored by what he heard and the performance video went worldwide At the time she lived alone with her cat Petals in Scotland and since then she’s gone on to sell over 20 million records.