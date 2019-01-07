From Taraji’s sexy, plunging neckline to Julia Roberts’ long legs, there were so many amazing looks on stars at the Globes. See the sexiest red carpet moments below.

There were so many sexy looks on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet, and age was absolutely not a factor in some of the best looks of the night! Julia Roberts, 51, showed off her long and lean legs in a Stella McCartney dress and trousers. Taraji P. Henson, 48, stunned wearing a velvet Vera Wang gown with a plunging neckline, showing off her cleavage. She knows how to werk a look, that is for sure! Charlize Theron, 43, looked statuesque and stunning in a black and white Dior gown.

These women are seriously aging SO gracefully and look better than ever! Halle Berry, 52, wore a wine-colored Zuhair Murad gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. WOW! A show-stopper! Nicole Kidman, 51, wore a similar shade — a sequin merlot dress by Michael Kors Collection. She looked radiant on the carpet, wearing Neutrogena makeup. Nicole’s Big Little Lies co-star Laura Dern, 51, looked ravishing in a red Valentino gown! See more photos of stars in the gallery attached above!

We also loved, loved, loved Catherine Zeta Jones‘ green one-shoulder Elie Saab gown. At 49, she is truly getting better with age! Allison Janney, 59, looked amazing in a bold, blue Christian Siriano gown, that was off-the-shoulder and hugged her body in the best way. Co-host Sandra Oh, 47, rocked a bunch of amazing looks throughout the night, including a sexy white Versace number for the red carpet before the show. We can’t pick a favorite look — these women all truly stunned at the 2019 Golden Globes!