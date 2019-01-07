The Golden Globes was pretty much PDA central this year! Check out all of your favorite stars kissing their loved ones during the ceremony or at an after-party!

The Golden Globes have come and gone, and while there were major upsets last night, what was certainly not upsetting was the level of PDA-ing that went down before, during and after the show. Possibly the cutest kiss caught on camera belonged to Lady Gaga who gave her fiance Christian Carino a big smooth right after she was the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. However, this wasn’t the only kiss that captured fans’ attentions.

The Freddy Mercury-portraying, Golden Globe-winning Rami Malek was caught giving his Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Lucy Boynton at an after-party. Speaking of celebrating after the Golden Globes, Julia Roberts decided to cap of the evening in the best way possible — with some late night In-N-Out! While noshing on one of their delicious burgers, she shared a picture of herself smooching Danny Moder. Whether it’s unclear if they got their burger animal style, it was very apparent they’re in so much love. And not only was Gina Rodriguez a vision in his baby blue dress, she laid on the PDA thick with fiance Joe LoCicero. Seriously, they were absolutely the perfect couple.

But they weren’t the only ones caught kissing on the red carpet before the festivities began. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz were also spotted smooching just as the evening’s big event was starting, too. We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest Golden Globe news. In the meantime, check out all of the celebs spotting kissing their significant others in our gallery above!