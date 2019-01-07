Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Have Been ‘Living Together’ For Months: Kourtney Was ‘Initially Concerned’

Kourtney Kardashian was ‘jealous’ upon learning that ex Scott Disick was shacking up with Sofia Richie, but she wasn’t blindsided, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned. That’s because Scott consulted her beforehand!

Sofia Richie, 20, have taken the next step by holing up together…but it wasn’t a recent move. “Sofia moved in with Scott this past summer,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY reveals to HollywoodLife. It was a milestone not only for the pair, but Kourtney Kardashian, 39, too, as our source adds, “And that’s when Kourtney realized things were really getting serious between them.” She wasn’t left in the dark, however, as “Scott and Kourtney discussed his plans on living with Sofia before they made it official.” Still, she wasn’t exactly ready to throw a housewarming party. After confirming their relationship in Oct. 2017, Scott Disick , 35, and, 20, have taken the next step by holing up together…but it wasn’t a recent move. “Sofia moved in with Scott this past summer,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY reveals to. It was a milestone not only for the pair, but, 39, too, as our source adds, “And that’s when Kourtney realized things were really getting serious between them.” She wasn’t left in the dark, however, as “Scott and Kourtney discussed his plans on living with Sofia before they made it official.” Still, she wasn’t exactly ready to throw a housewarming party.

“Scott could tell Kourtney was a bit jealous at the time, but more so concerned of the fact that their kids would be sleeping there while Sofia lived there, too,” our source continues. “She wanted to make sure they were in good hands.” And it took months until this concern was addressed face-to-face! “After Scott and Sofia had been living together for a few months, Kourtney and Scott felt it was best for all three of them to meet up together since their kids would be spending the night there on a regular basis,” our source explains. “That’s when they all went to dinner together in November. It was important for Scott that Kourtney felt comfortable with Sofia and got to meet her, so she could see for herself that Sofia truly does care about, and treat their children amazing.” Recall that the trio had its first public dinner together at the Nobu in Malibu on Nov. 4, 2018.

Sofia and Kourtney’s increasing time spent together has paved the way to their legendary vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with Scott in Dec. 2018, and Sofia’s invites to both the Kardashians’ Christmas Eve party and Aspen holiday trip. “Although Kourtney was initially concerned, the ladies have come a long way and built a much stronger bond than ever before,” our source concludes.

Kourtney really is always thinking of what’s best for her three kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4! Going on vacations with your baby daddy’s girlfriend, and being okay with them living together, is the definition of successful co-parenting.