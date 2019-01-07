This is not a drill: new music from Rihanna is coming! The ‘Work’ singer posted an update from a recording studio, leaving fans hyped for her ninth album!

Rihanna, 30, gave those fans desperate for a new album a thrill on Jan. 7. The “S&SM” singer posted a teasing video to her Instagram Stories. While running a filter that made it look like she was made of stars (which shined bright like a diamond) she turned the camera around to show that she was indeed in a recording studio. Rihanna didn’t say anything, save for flicking her middle finger at the end of the video, but this video was enough to get the Navy buzzing.

“#Rihanna teasing new music is the best thing that has happened in 2019 thus far. #emotions #R9 #newmusic,” tweeted @Thunda_munk. “Rihanna literally about to stop the whole world with #R9,” added @Jbernardoo. “who u know can reinvent themselves 8 different times for 8 different era’s? 🤣. rih coming for tings once again from # R9,” tweeted @cardirobyn, while even a Taylor Swift fan account (@TaylorSwiftFak1) said they were “waiting for 3 years…..finally she’s coming so excited!”

While many members of Rihanna’s Navy want new music like, yesterday, one fan realized that #R9 may not be out until the end of summer. “so Rihanna is still in the studio… “ tweeted @LustforLo. “Which means she still has to get the album mixed and mastered, she still has to pick the lead single, she still has to pick the final songs, she still has to work on a promo package……. no R9 till Q3” She included a meme of Michael Scott from The Office saying “I am dead inside.” Cheer up, @LustforLo!

Rihanna’s untitled album will indeed be her ninth studio album since 2005. After her debut, Music of the Sun, she released A Girl like Me in 2006. Her 2007 release, Good Girl Gone Bad, containing her smash single “Umbrella,” was considered a turning point in her career, transforming her into the Rihanna everyone knows and loves today. Rated R was dropped in 2009, and with Loud (2010), Talk That Talk (2011), Unapologetic (2012) and Anti (2016) following after.

Though she hasn’t dropped a new album since Anti, Rihanna has been in the charts. She was featured on Calvin Harris’s No. 1 smash, “This Is What You Came For.” She also was on Drake’s “Too Good,” Future’s “Selfish,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Loyalty” and “Wild Thoughts,” her collaboration with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller. While these have been able to satisfy her fans, Rihanna’s fans are ready for a new album. Come through, #R9!