R. Kelly Allegedly Posts Sex Tape Of Accuser Online To Discredit Women Who Say He Raped Them

R. Kelly and his team reportedly fought back against the new sex abuse allegations brought forward by the ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Lifetime docuseries by posting a sex tape of one of the accusers ‘online’ on Jan. 7.

R. Kelly, 51, and his team are reportedly attempting to wage a truth war on his sexual abuse accusers from the Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, a three-night event that aired from Jan. 3-5. TMZ reports that they are engineering a website, survivinglies.com, that’ll “expose all of his accusers as liars as well as reveal their true motivations behind their allegations.” Leading up to this launch, a Facebook page was created to do this rumored website’s job for the time being, the outlet continued to report.

The Facebook page (which no longer exists) posted a shocking announcement on Jan. 7, according to Daily Mail, who investigated the feed after TMZ first reported about it. It claimed that “video had been posted online of one accuser engaging in sexual relations.” The accuser was the same person who claimed R. Kelly gave her herpes and filmed their intercourse without consent, the outlet claimed. The page even supposedly contained “cropped images” from one of the alleged sex tape, in addition to screenshots from alleged text conversations with the accuser. It’s important to note that neither R. Kelly nor his time have commented upon or confirmed that they are behind the Facebook page and supposed “survivinglies.com” site. However, R. Kelly has denied all the accusations made against him.

The Facebook page has since been take down, and a spokesperson for the platform told TMZ that “the Page violated our Community Standards and has been removed,” adding, “We do not tolerate bullying or sharing other’s private contact information and take action on content that violates our policies as soon as we’re aware.” Since it has been taken down, HollywoodLife has not seen the Facebook page. News of its existence arrived after the backlash to the six-part series Surviving R. Kelly, which contained “new allegations about his sexual, mental, and physical abuse,” Lifetime explained. It sparked outcry among viewers, with John Legend (one of the few in the music industry to not decline an appearance in the docuseries) tweeting that the vocalist is a “serial child rapist” and Shark Tank star Daymond John writing that R. Kelly should “kill” himself.