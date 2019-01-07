Pete Davidson, fresh off his split from Ariana Grande, might have found love with Kate Beckinsale. The two were reportedly ‘flirting all night’ at a Golden Globes after party, and we have some EXCLUSIVE details on this.

Perhaps Pete Davidson, 25, took his ex’s words to heart and said ‘thank u, next.’ Three months after his engagement to Ariana Grande, 25, fell apart, the Saturday Night Live star might have moved on. After having a great time at the Netflix Golden Globes after-party on Jan. 6, he supposedly left with the star of the Underworld series, Kate Beckinsale, 45, according to Page Six. Pete and Kate “were flirting all night and sipping Moët champagne,” the source claims. “They were outside on the patio and left together.”

Pete making a love connection with Kate would be a wonderful way for him to kick off the new year. Yet, fans better pump the breaks on this “new couple,” as a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that the report of these two leaving the party together is “not true.” Ah, bummer. Kate has been single since she divorced Hollywood producer Len Wiseman, 45, in 2016. She was recently romantically linked to British comedian Jack Whitehall, 30. She also has a 19-year-old daughter named Lily from a prior relationship with Michael Sheen, 49.

While Pete, according to the source, didn’t end his night with Kate, he did have a fantastic time at the Netflix after-party. He was “getting plenty of female attention,” an eyewitness at the party EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, adding that Pete was in high spirits. He and his apparent wingman, Machine Gun Kelly, 28, were enjoying themselves responsibly at the Golden Globes bash, as the source says that before anything got too “PDA-filled,” Pete would cool things down by hanging out and cracking “jokes” with MGK.

MGK weighed in on his friend following Pete’s cryptic cry for help. The SNL star left fans (and his ex) worried for his wellbeing after he said he didn’t want “to be on Earth anymore.” MGK, who hugged Pete outside an NYC hotel after this scary message, said that it was “a weird time for us all.” Though, it’s a new year and a new day. It also seems that it’s a new mood for Pete, as he’s laughing and enjoying his time on this planet again.