Golden Globes’ Netflix After-Party: Catherine Zeta-Jones & More Shine At Bash

After the 2019 Golden Globes were handed out, it was time for the stars to party on! Check out all the stars who showed up to Netflix’s epic after-party here!

As if the Golden Globes wasn’t one big party with all the free flowing booze, there were still post-telecast bashes that the stars hit up well into the night. Netflix made sure no one had to travel very far from the Beverly Hilton, where the 2019 ceremony went down on Jan. 6, by renting out the former Robinson-May department store next to the Hilton. It was just a simple walk — or stumble — for their guests to attend! Tons of our favorite celebrities hit up the Netflix party, and you can check out all the star-studded pics in the gallery above.

Jason Bateman was on-hand at the event to support his Netflix drama, Ozark. Luckily, he made it back to LA just in time for the Globes after vacationing with Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel in Jackson Hole, Wyoming for New Years! Meanwhile, Catherine Zeta-Jones and her hubby, Michael Douglas, looked so in love at the Netflix bash, and they had a lot to celebrate — he took home the award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for his role in the The Kominsky Method at the Globes. Needless to say, the couple had huge smiles on their faces all night!

Tiffany Haddish was also at the Netflix party, and she looked stunning in a blue dress with sheer cape. Plus, Glow‘s Alison Brie, who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, but lost out to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan, looked beyond amazing, as well. Check out all of these looks and more above!