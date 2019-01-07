Lupita Nyong’o & Michael B. Jordan: ‘Black Panther’ Stars Make Out (Sort Of) Amid Dating Rumors

Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan fueled romance rumors with some playful PDA at the Golden Globes on January 6 Watch them tease fans with a sultry love triangle with their ‘Black Panther’ costar Danai Gurira!

Michael B. Jordan, 31, and Lupita Nyong’o, 35, gave fans what they’ve been asking for at the Golden Globes on January 6! The Black Panther stars, who’ve been subject to dating rumors since last February, put on a faux make-out session for the InStyle & Warner Bros afterparty photo booth. And, they even teased a love triangle with their costar Danai Gurira!

The hilariously steamy clip features Gurira, 40, approaching the closed elevator. As the doors slowly open, Jordan can be seen with his arms wrapped around Nyong’o in the midst of a staged make-out. But, things took a shocking turn when Gurira stepped into the elevator to join in on the fun. She pushed the Creed star aside and went for Nyong’o… romantically! Gurira grabbed a hold of her costar, dipped Nyong’o and went in for a kiss!

When the elevator doors shut, Jordan was thrown to one side, and his female costars ventured to the opposite side. But, before the doors fully closed, Jordan can be seen running across the elevator to join his costars. But, it was all in fun, of course! “And I’m still KING,” Jordan captioned the video, along with the crown and crying-laughing emojis. Nyong’o also shared the clip on her Instagram with the caption: “When the cat’s away…”

Jordan, Nyong’o and Gurira walked the red carpet together, to honor Black Panther, which was nominated for three Golden Globes — Drama Motion Picture and Original Score, as well as Best Motion Picture Song. “We’re one big family,” Jordan told E! News of his relationship with his costars. “The type of conversations we had and the time we spent together to really understand our characters and the story and the message we were trying to send, we had to get close and support one another and give each other what we needed in front of the camera and behind.” Jordan added that those special moments cultivated relationships that will “last a lifetime.”

Jordan and Nyong’o first sparked dating rumors when they exchanged flirty tweets back in February 2018, while participating in MTV’s celebrity prank show, Safeword. Not to mention, Black Panther fans shipped them as a hopeful couple as soon as the film hit theaters that same month.

The flirty exchange started when the Nyong’o tweeted a video backstage at The View, where she made Jordan get down on the ground to do a push-up. She carried out her command after apparently winning a bet on set of the film.

Fans went wild after Jordan replied (in a since-deleted tweet): “Bring them chocolate cakes back. You ready for round 2?” He really got fans riled up when he added the hashtag “#youknowyouwantthis.” Then, Nyong’o hit back with: “No dessert until you come correct,” with the hashtags “#youknowyouwantthis” and “#youaintready.”

After fans had too much fun with the playful exchange, Jordan had to set the record straight that it was all for the MTV show. “Aight y’all know wassup lmao,” he tweeted. “playing #safeword with @SteeloBrim who doesn’t care about life and took the L hahaa.”