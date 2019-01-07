‘L&HH New York’ Recap: Safaree Samuels Signs ‘Dope Dildo’ Deal After His Nude Pic Leaks

Well, Nicki Minaj’s ex Safaree Samuels had no qualms about a personal picture of his leaking online. In fact, he made money off the scandal by signing a massive deal with an adult toy company!

Remember when a nude pic of Safaree Samuels leaked online? In case you forgot, the situation was rehashed during the Jan. 7 episode of Love & Hip Hop: New York, when Nicki Minaj‘s ex told his friends, Jaquae and Rich Dollaz, that he had just signed a massive deal with an adult toy company, following the leak of his nude pic. After grabbing some tacos at a good truck, Safaree said, “I know you’ve seen [my] million dollar d***,” before doing an awkward dance. “What million dollar d*** are you talking about?” Rich asked.

“Umm… there was a sex toy company that hollered at me and said, ‘We heard you got that meat slinging, like the taco truck,” Safaree said before explaining: “After a photo of my private parts went viral, I got this one call from Doc Johnson — one of the biggest sex toy companies in the world and they made me an offer I couldn’t refuse.” Apparently, he was offered more than a million dollars to help the company sell a dildo based on a molding of his penis.

“This is a dope dildo,” Safaree told his friends when they expressed concern over his decision to strike a deal with a sex toy company. They feared this deal could overshadow his music career, but Safaree didn’t seem to worried about it. Wow. There honestly are no words for this.

For those of you who may not be familiar with the situation, a nude pic of Safaree made its way online in February 2018. And at the time, HollywoodLife was EXCLUSIVELY told that Safaree was being offered porn deals and more. So it looks like we were right — one of the deals he was offered is what Safaree described in tonight’s episode. We won’t share the photo here, but it can easily be found online. And let’s just say that Safaree wasn’t lying when he said his penis was “dope”.