Lady Gaga’s Colorful Metallic Eye Makeup At Globes — Get Exact Look

Lady Gaga looked absolutely breathtaking at the Globes on Jan. 6. We got the details on her exact makeup look — read them below.

Lady Gaga, 32, stole the show in her massive Valentino gown at the Golden Globes on January 6. She looked like a princess in her periwinkle gown, and her hair and makeup was absolutely stunning! Sarah Tanno used Marc Jacobs Beauty to create her amazing makeup look. It centered around a metallic smokey eye. Sarah told us, “She loved the idea of incorporating the color of the dress into her hair and makeup. She wanted to feel like Lady Gaga.”

Here’s how to get the exact look! “Sarah started by using the Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow in Frivoluxe, and blended the shades “Dress”, a frosty plum, and “How You Want”, a deep purple, up and out to create layers of smoke. She then blended Highliner Gel Eye Crayon in “Blacquer” along the lash line, followed by See-Quins Glam Glitter Eyeshadow in “Flashlight”, an icy opal, to add some glamour and give the liner a frosty finish. Sarah finished Lady Gaga’s eyes with her go-to finishing touch — the Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara — on the top and bottom lashes.”

On her lips, Sarah used Enamored Lip Lacquer in Sugar Sugar. Her hair was pulled into a sleek and chic chignon, styled by Frederic Aspiras. He used Joico products for the stunning, classic updo. “To style, I used the Joico Blonde Life Brightening Veil throughout. I then combed through the hair with the wide-tooth ghd comb. I then used a 1 inch Round Boar Bristle Brush and ghd Air blow-dryer on high heat and med speed to dry the hair. I then ran the ghd Platinum Styler throughout the hair to create a smooth finish. I sprayed Joico’s Body Shake Texturizing Finisher throughout. I used a ghd Boar Bristle paddle brush to sweep the hair up into ponytail. I wrapped the hair into a half bun, leaving the end of the hair out and parted to each side of her head. I then wrapped the ends of the hair around the 1 1/2″ ghd curling iron to create long lasting curl. I finished by spraying Joico Humidity Blocker Finishing Spray.”