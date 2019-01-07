Kylie Jenner Freaking Out About Missing Stormi After Being Away For 24 Hours On Ski Trip

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Jan. 7 to share a sweet pic with Stormi as a way to reveal that she’s missing the tot after going off on a ski trip with friends.

Kylie Jenner, 21, proved her attachment to her 11-month-old daughter, Stormi, when she sweetly took to her Instagram story on Jan. 7 to reveal she’s missing the tot after being away from her for 24 hours. “only 24 hours away from my baby but I’m not okay, i miss you,” Kylie captioned the pic, which showed Stormi outside in an adorable cozy white jacket looking away from the camera as Kylie held her up by her hands and looked at her.

Kylie’s been on a ski trip with some friends and since she didn’t take Stormi with her, it’s understandable that she was feeling her absence! Luckily, it looks like the makeup mogul returned later in the evening when she posted a pic of herself holding Stormi with the caption, “Mama Girl”. What a great, heartwarming mother-daughter reunion!

Despite her longing for Stormi, Kylie seems like she had a fun time on the trip, which she posted was “Jodie’s birthday trip”. She posted multiple pics from the getaway and the scenery was definitely a beautiful winter wonderland with pristine white snow and huge mountains. She even appeared to take a private jet there!

Kylie got a new look for her trip too when she dyed her hair light blue. The mother-of-one seems to already be living it up in the new year and we can’t say we blame her! We can’t wait to see what else she gets up to and of course, we look forward to more stunning pics with Stormi!