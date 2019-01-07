Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Flash Their Butts In Teeny Bikinis While Soaking In A Hot Tub

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian skipped the Golden Globes for some R&R in Aspen! But, even the cold temperatures couldn’t keep them from stripping down to their swimsuits for some hot tub time! See their sultry photo!

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Kendall Jenner, 23, are keeping it cool in 2019! The sisters are still in Aspen, Colorado — where they rang in the New Year with family — and we’ll have what they’re having! Kourt and Kendall sipped on hot chocolate while lounging in a blue-lit hot tub that was surrounded by snow. Check out their sultry snap, below!

“What’s hotter than hot chocolate?”, Kourtney captioned the bikini photo on Instagram, January 6. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars rested their arms on the ledge of the hot tub while they stuck their booties up in the air and out of the water. Kourt looked very fit, per usual, in a shimmery blue bathing suit. Meanwhile, Kendall, who is obviously a pro at these things, showed off her long model legs in a pale pink bikini. She also donned cool black shades in the snap.

It was a family affair in Aspen over New Year’s. Kendall and Kourtney were joined by Kim, 38, and her husband, Kanye West, 41. And, Kim’s longtime pal, Paris Hilton, 37, even attended the skiing trip ahead of 2019. Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 34 — whom she shares three kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 — was also in attendance, along with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, 20. But, it looked like Kourt and Kendall were the only ones left in Aspen, as Kimye flew off to Miami, a favorite getaway spot they usually retreat to. Ye recently gifted Kim with a new condo for Christmas and the couple was photographed kissing on the balcony of their new Miami pad on January 4.

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner sip hot chocolate in a hot tub in tiny bikinis on January 6, 2019.

Instead of getting dressed up for the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, Kourt and Kendall opted for some extended R&R in Aspen. But, Kendall was still at the 76th annual show, sort of. After she teased a major announcement — which was promised would be her “most raw” story yet — fans were disappointed to see the model as the new face of Proactiv in a commercial while watching the show.

In the video, Kendall says, “When I was 14, I couldn’t reach as many people as I can now. Now that I’m 22 and I have this whole thing behind me I can speak to so many people and just be, like, I can help you, and it’s OK. I experience it, I’m very normal and, like, I understand you. Like, I can connect with you. I’m gonna try and help.”

After being introduced as the new face of the skin care brand, she reminisced on last year’s Golden Globes, when she was trolled online for her chin acne. “Went through the night, felt great. Then I remember going online and seeing all the horrible things people were saying about me and my skin,” Kendall said. “If you have acne, there’s a feeling that you’ll never get out of it, but there definitely is an ending and there definitely is a solution for you. For me, I can honestly say, that the magic was Proactiv. It’s a huge deal that I’m partnering with Proactiv.”