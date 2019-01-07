Kim Kardashian Goes Braless In Skintight Top & Above The Knee Suede Boots — Sexy New Pic

Can Kim Kardashian’s top get ANY tighter? The ‘KUWTK’ star flaunted her world-famous figure in an outfit that hugged her curves, leaving nothing left for the imagination.

“Morning fittings,” Kim Kardashian, 38, captioned a Jan. 7 Instagram photo. In it, the mother of three (with one on the way) posed in a skintight top, a pair of what looked like form-fitting leggings and some thigh-high suede boots. It seems that was all Kim was wearing, as it was quite visible that her outfit didn’t include a bra. Whether or not her “morning fittings” meant she went commando too is up to her fans’ imagination, as they were living for this look.

“Omg did Kanye dress you? Lol” “You look stunning like always.” “God bless Kim” “Wow. Gorgeous.” “Now that is very beautiful!” “You are stunning!” “Kim K is one of the most beautiful people I ever have seen.” “Oh my god. It’s amazing [how] fabulous looking [you are]…such gorgeous great fitness, dear. Keep it up, you look always different.” “Love her or hate her, we all look at her,” one commentator said, summing it all up.

Following her latest wardrobe malfunction, maybe there’s a reason why Kim decided to wear next-to-nothing under this outfit? While she was hanging out with her husband, Kanye West, 41, in Miami, Kim accidentally flashed the Spanx underneath her skin-tight dress. The thigh-high slit in her outfit allowed Kim to show off some leg, but she gave onlookers more of a show than originally intended. Well, you can’t really suffer a Spanx-related wardrobe malfunction if you’re not wearing Spanx under your outfit, right?

In addition to all the grateful and appreciative remarks, fans filled Kim’s comment section with congratulations over her help in freeing Cyntoia Brown. She was one of the many high-profile stars – along with Rihanna and Gabrielle Union – who drew attention to the 30-year-old woman’s case. She was sentenced to 51 years in prison when she was 16-years-old after she was found guilty of shooting and killing Johnny Allen, 43, in August 2004.

Cyntoia said she was a victim of child sex trafficking and was trapped into sex work, per The Root. She was working as a prostitute when she killed Johnny, having shot him in the head after sex. The harshness of her punishment had social justice advocates and civil rights activists push for her release, and on Jan. 7, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam announced he would grant her clemency. Kim celebrated online after hearing the great news.