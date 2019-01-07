‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Spill On Jax’s Bachelor Party: It’ll Be ‘Unlike’ Anything You’ve Ever Seen

Jax Taylor’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ co-stars and best men are planning one epic bachelor party for the reformed playboy and HollywoodLife has all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Jax Taylor, 39, and Brittany Cartwright, 29, have been sharing all their exciting wedding plans for their upcoming nuptials via social media. But it’s Jax’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars and best friends, Tom Sandoval, 35, and Tom Schwartz, 36, who are getting Vander-pumped for his bachelor party! HollywoodLife visited the two Toms at their new hot spot TomTom in West Hollywood, when the men EXCLUSIVELY told us just how “good” the celebration will be. “It’s going to be good. It’s going to be unlike any bachelor party,” Schwartz dished as Sandoval stood behind the bar and let us sample several of his custom craft cocktails. When asked for details on the boys’ night out, Sandoval explained, “We’ve got a lot of things up our sleeves. We’re going to knock your socks off. Super, super. But it’s going to have traditional elements.”

Sandovalpreviously told us on the red carpet on Nov. 30 at the 2018 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball concert in Los Angeles, about his important duties of planning the bachelor party. “He’s thrown out some ideas so we’re still working on it,” Tom said of what we’re sure will be a wild time. “I want him [Jax] to do what he wants to do and have a great time. I don’t think he’s 100 percent yet.” No matter what plans they decide to go with, one thing is for sure and that it’s going to be an epic night they won’t soon forget! We previously reported that Sandoval will act as best man for Jax and Brittany’s wedding, and now HollywoodLife can also EXCLUSIVELY confirm that “Schwartzy,” as Lisa Vanderpump, 58, affectionately calls him, will also stand by Jax as his best man. “To spill the beans, we can’t say how he asked us, but it was really sweet and heartfelt and honestly, he sent us a text at a random morning,” Schwartz revealed with a huge smile. “Honestly, I’m really excited to go to another wedding again, hopefully I didn’t sound like I was coming down on getting married. The sanctity of marriage, it’s a beautiful thing,” the male model said, who wed Kate Maloney, 31, in Aug. 2016.

Jax, who has been well known for his playboy persona, has “changed” his priorities, according to Sandoval and Schwartz. “He’s still ‘Jacks,’ but he’s just striving to be a better person in every capacity of his life,” Sandoval explained. “I don’t feel like people change necessarily, like the nuts and bolts. What I feel like is that priorities change, and his priorities have changed. He’s finally got to the point, I feel like, he took the longest time out of anyone and realized that like, ‘Hey, like, do you invest all this time, this love, this energy, like this is a foundation.'” Despite the ups and downs they’ve experienced, Jax finally made the big step and proposed to Brittany with a huge engagement ring worth $70,000! The Kentucky beauty took to Instagram on on June 7 to confirm the engagement news. “Omg omg!!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED!” she wrote, alongside a photo of her hand showing off the bling. “What a way to start our summer and season 7!! I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I can’t wait for all of you to see how he proposed! I am the happiest girl ever right now. Love can win.”