Ariel Winter, Patricia Clarkson & More Hit Up HBO After-Party Following Golden Globes: Most Glamorous Guests

Stars flocked from the 2019 Golden Globes to HBO’s after-party at the Beverly Hilton, including Ariel Winter and award winner Patricia Clarkson. See who else joined them!

The dance floor of HBO’s after-party was just as glamorous as the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 6! A slew of recognizable faces relocated to another room in The Beverly Hilton, where this year’s award show was hosted, to kick off the post-show festivities. Ariel Winter, 20, didn’t wear your average black slip dress for the special occasion! The Modern Family star’s bodycon dress served fierce looks with its mix of lace fabric and corset-style top. Pacific Rim: Uprising star Levi Meaden completed the look, posing as the doting boyfriend on her arm in the sweet photo below.

Of course, the partygoers who posed stag were just as show-stopping! Patricia Clarkson, 59, was snapped holding her Golden Globe trophy proudly, which the Sharp Objects star won for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series Or Movie Made for Television. The award winner’s co-star on the HBO show, Elizabeth Perkins, was also pictured in an embellished black jumpsuit. Inside the venue, Candice Bergen of the Murphy Brown sitcom flashed a soft smile for the camera in her lovely layer of pearls.

Thandie Newton, Laura Dern, director Jean-Marc Vallée and more rounded out the star-studded guest list! There was plenty to celebrate tonight. The audience couldn’t clap harder after Bohemian Rhapsody won Best Motion Picture — Drama, and Christian Bale nabbed Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for his role in Vice. He even indirectly called former Vice President Dick Cheney “Satan” during his acceptance speech! There were many more memorable moments at the microphone, like when Carol Burnett accepted the inaugural Carol Burnett Award, the first time an award shared her namesake — an emotional moment for her and the viewers.

