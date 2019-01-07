Gallery
Hollywood Life

Taylor Swift, Ariel Winter, Halle Berrry & More Rock Sexy Thigh-High Slit Gowns At The Globes

golden globes sexiest dresses
Shutterstock
Taylor Swift arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - InStyle and Warner Bros. Afterparty, Beverly Hills, USA - 06 Jan 2019
Lucy Boynton 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019 Wearing Celine same outfit as catwalk model *9899298co
Ariel Winter HBO Golden Globes After Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019
Halle Berry 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019 Wearing Zuhair Murad same outfit as catwalk model *9731956bk View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

There was a whole lotta leg showing at the Golden Globes, from Taylor Swift to Halle Berry. See pics of the sexiest dresses with slits from the 2019 Globes below!

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance and looked AMAZING in a sexy black Versace gown. She paired the look with Versace shoes and Lorraine Schwartz earrings. Irina Shayk was a golden goddess, also wearing Versace. She posed next to her guy Bradley Cooper, who was wearing Gucci. Modern Family star Ariel Winter rocked a similar dress to Taylor — a sheer black number with a thigh-high slit. She pulled her hair back in a tight low bun.

Catherine Zeta Jones, 49, stunned in a green Elie Saab. She proved (along with Julia Roberts, Halle Berry and more) that age ain’t nothin’ but a number! Ariel’s co-star Sarah Hyland hit up the InStyle after party, wearing a plunging J. Mendel gown. Heidi Klum wore a big Monique Lhuillier ball gown on the carpet, but changed into a super sexy Paolo Sebastian dress for the after party, which showed off her cleavage and long model legs.

Lea Michele wore a bold orange Alex Perry dress. Gemma Chan was pretty in pink in a satin Miu Miu dress.

Kristin Cavallari changed into a red hot Amen dress and Chopard jewelry for the InStyle party. Anne Hathaway rocked a leopard print Elie Saab dress. Malin Ackerman wore a super sexy red sequin dress with thigh-high slit and had a red lip to match! There were so many amazing looks at the show — see even more stars rocking sexy slits at the 2019 Golden Globes in the gallery attached above!