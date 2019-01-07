Taylor Swift, Ariel Winter, Halle Berrry & More Rock Sexy Thigh-High Slit Gowns At The Globes

There was a whole lotta leg showing at the Golden Globes, from Taylor Swift to Halle Berry. See pics of the sexiest dresses with slits from the 2019 Globes below!

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance and looked AMAZING in a sexy black Versace gown. She paired the look with Versace shoes and Lorraine Schwartz earrings. Irina Shayk was a golden goddess, also wearing Versace. She posed next to her guy Bradley Cooper, who was wearing Gucci. Modern Family star Ariel Winter rocked a similar dress to Taylor — a sheer black number with a thigh-high slit. She pulled her hair back in a tight low bun.

Catherine Zeta Jones, 49, stunned in a green Elie Saab. She proved (along with Julia Roberts, Halle Berry and more) that age ain’t nothin’ but a number! Ariel’s co-star Sarah Hyland hit up the InStyle after party, wearing a plunging J. Mendel gown. Heidi Klum wore a big Monique Lhuillier ball gown on the carpet, but changed into a super sexy Paolo Sebastian dress for the after party, which showed off her cleavage and long model legs.

Lea Michele wore a bold orange Alex Perry dress. Gemma Chan was pretty in pink in a satin Miu Miu dress.

Kristin Cavallari changed into a red hot Amen dress and Chopard jewelry for the InStyle party. Anne Hathaway rocked a leopard print Elie Saab dress. Malin Ackerman wore a super sexy red sequin dress with thigh-high slit and had a red lip to match! There were so many amazing looks at the show — see even more stars rocking sexy slits at the 2019 Golden Globes in the gallery attached above!