Golden Globes 2019: Emma Stone’s PDA With BF & More You Didn’t See After The Show

The Golden Globes were jam-packed with memorable moments, and what happened after the cameras turned off was even better! We have exclusive eyewitness accounts of what you DIDN’T see after the show.

After Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh brought the house down, stars accepted their well-deserved awards, and the lights turned off at the Beverly Hilton, it was time to party! While there were plenty of pics of celebrities hitting up the show’s after parties, what happened inside the bashes was off limits — until now! HollywoodLife learned these juicy details about celebs like Emma Stone, Taylor Swift, Jenna Dewan, and more from eyewitnesses EXCLUSIVELY:

Emma Stone and Dave McCary packed on the PDA: Emma was holding hands and getting close to her boyfriend, almost kissing in the lobby after the Golden Globes. They looked very much in love. You can tell she really has a type! She leaned in close for a kiss but they just touched rather than went all the way in, and smiled. They were later spotted at the Fox party being very affectionate and getting in some kisses!

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn didn’t care who saw them getting cozy: Taylor and Joe sat at the same table as his The Favourite costars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz (and her husband, Daniel Craig). Joe was seen putting his hand on her leg as they cuddled up close in the booth. She rested her head on his shoulder and he grabbed her hand and kissed her. You could tell instantly he was playing things cool, but she was enamored with him.

Emma Stone and her boyfriend were really PDA-heavy, and that gave Taylor the opportunity to really be affectionate with Joe. It was very cute. They left hand in hand after she posed for a selfie with a fan. Taylor was smiling as she held extremely tight onto Joe!

Jenna Dewan declared her love for Steve Kazee: While Jenna and her new man were waiting for their car after the Golden Globes, she was completely wrapped around him and they were showing some PDA! In fact, they were making out, and she was telling Steve how much she loves him — and he was loving it. Things got hot and heavy when she pulled him out from under a tent (it was raining), and said, ‘It’s more romantic to kiss in the rain, isn’t it? I love you!” They are, without a doubt, in a great place as a couple.

Pete Davidson had a blast partying with MGK: Pete was spotted with Machine Gun Kelly at the HBO Golden Globes party in a pretty joyous mood and talking to a bunch of girls. It looks like Ariana wasn’t on his mind last night because he was getting plenty of female attention and loving it. It really seemed he was in a good place last night.

Tiffany Haddish and Sarah Silverman had a major fangirl moment: “Tiffany I love you and you’re perfect,” Sarah said to Tiffany at the HBO party before asking if she lived in New York. “I love you and you’re perfect,” Tiffany replied. “When are we working together?” Sarah asked. The two then danced in their beautiful gowns!

Charlize Theron lived her best life when the pizza came out: Charlize was enjoying the pizza at the NBC party, and even went back for seconds — white wine, too. “Since when did they start serving food at the Golden Globes?” She asked as she ate. The Tully star was curiously wearing a huge diamond ring! When someone complimented her diamond bracelet, she exclaimed, “it’s not mine!” After finishing her meal, she danced the night away with her friends. Later she got deep into conversation with Adam Driver and his wife, Joanne Tucker for over half an hour!

Daniel Craig was literally James Bond: Daniel was in full James Bond mode at the Fox party — except for one major thing. He looked like the coolest guy on the planet supporting his lady, Rachel Weisz, in his tux. He was making sure she was in the best of moods and doing her own thing, and letting her talk to Taylor Swift and have a good time. He went to the bar at one point and everyone looked over at him thinking he was going to ask for a martini shaken, not stirred. He looked at everyone staring and realized what they were thinking. He said, ‘I am just getting a napkin. ‘No drinks for me tonight… just yet.’

Octavia Spencer ditched her heels to party: As if she wasn’t an icon already, Octavia gave up on her high heels and walked around barefoot at the NBC party. She ran into Green Book star Linda Cardellini, and they fangirled over each other and hugged it out by the bar.

Timothée Chalamet spent the evening with a special lady: His mom! Timothée left the Golden Globes around 11:00pm and he only had one woman on his arm — his mother, Nicole Flender. The pair were deep in conversation as they waited for their ride.