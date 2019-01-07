Sarah Hyland, Lea Michele & More Lead The Pack Of Best Dressed Stars At Golden Globes After-Parties

From HBO to Netflix, many hosts supplied ample opportunities for the Golden Globes attendees to flaunt their ritziest outfits once again. See who nailed Act II the best!

The fashion didn’t stop after stars stepped off the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet. The awards may have already been handed out, speeches delivered, but attendees took the style protocol for the award show’s after-parties just as seriously! Of all the partygoers, Sarah Hyland, 28, won outfit of the night. The Modern Family star perfectly answered the call for what these receptions demand: the high slit of her mint gown nailed that late night sexy appeal, while her ensemble’s eccentric print upheld the class associated with the Golden Globes’ prestigious name. In a hilarious Instagram video of her and boyfriend Wells Adams shared prior to the event, Sarah jokingly showed that a bundle of tissues helped pad out the dress. But most importantly, the actress wore her Time’s Up pin front and center!

But there were plenty of other honorable mentions. Lea Michele, who also attended the Warner Bros & InStyle after-party like Sarah, shined brighter than all the crystal glasses floating around! The Glee star wore a bright orange gown with a full skirt and cut-out at the midsection, putting her toned (and tan!) abs on prominent display. See the stunning dress below! Meanwhile, Rowan Blanchard — who was also on the guest list — was just as fierce a style competitor in a pink dress that packed on layer upon layer of giant ruffles!

Hop on over to the HBO festivities, and the crowd was just as decked out at the Beverly Hilton, the same venue that this year’s Golden Globe Awards was hosted. Westworld star Thandie Newton graced everyone’s presence in a criss-cross cut-out dress draped in silver sequins, while Patricia Clarkson presumably made heads turn in a blood orange gown by Georges Chakra that featured an elegant chiffon drape cast behind her shoulders. A bold choice, fitting for the woman who just nabbed Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series Or Movie Made for Television, thanks to her stellar performance in Sharp Objects.

Really, there were many to take fashion cues from, Ariel Winter, Zoey Deutch and Sophia Bush included. Check out all of those who earned the title of “Best Dressed” at the 2019 Golden Globes’ after-parties in HollywoodLife’s gallery above!