Derek Hough Reveals He’s Releasing A ‘Shallow’ Cover With Natasha Bedingfield

Derek Hough just announced that he’s releasing a cover of ‘Shallow’ next week! Read about his huge reveal at the Golden Globes here!

Tell us something, Derek Hough! While Lady Gaga took home the Best Original Song Golden Globe for “Shallow” at tonight’s festivities, we’ll soon be getting another iteration of the song. That’s right, Derek, who recently posted a viral Instagram post of himself singing the song to his girlfriend back in October, will be releasing his own cover of the song in the next few days. “I’m actually dropping a cover of ‘Shallow’ with Natasha Bedingfield next week,” he told Access on the Golden Globes red carpet.

