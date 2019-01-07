Kim Kardashian, Alyssa Milano, & More Celebrate After Cyntoia Brown Is Granted Clemency

Kim Kardashian and Alyssa Milano are among the celebs who are ecstatic that Cyntoia Brown is set for release after 15 years behind bars.

Kim Kardashian, 38, and Alyssa Milano, 46, are celebrating the news that Cyntoia Brown – a 30-year-old woman who has sentenced to life in prison at just 16 – has been granted clemency. On Jan. 7 news broke that Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has ordered an early release for Cyntoia, an alleged sex trafficking victim who was convicted of killing a man who she says paid to have sex with her. Kim is just one of several high profile stars who have called for her release. The mom-of-three even enlisted her lawyer Shawn Holley to help work on the case, which has become a cause célèbre.

Shortly after news broke that Cyntoia will be released in Aug. 2019, Kim tweeted clapping hand emojis, adding, “Thank you Governor Haslam.” Alyssa Milano tweeted, “Yes!!! Cyntoia Brown is granted full clemency!! Thank you, Governor Haslam! Thank you!” How To Get Away With Murder actress Viola Davis tweeted, “ YES!!! YES! This is when our justice system makes me proud. Made my day.” Model and Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi added her voice to the chorus tweeting, “Cyntoia Brown was finally granted clemency and will be released on August 7th after being tried as an adult at 16 and given a life sentence.”

“This decision comes after careful consideration of what is a tragic and complex case,” Gov. Haslam said in a statement. “Cyntoia Brown committed, by her own admission, a horrific crime at the age of 16. Yet, imposing a life sentence on a juvenile that would require her to serve at least 51 years before even being eligible for parole consideration is too harsh, especially in light of the extraordinary steps Ms. Brown has taken to rebuild her life. Transformation should be accompanied by hope.”

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Thank you Governor Haslam 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/rAiru84fgn — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 7, 2019

Yes!!! Cyntoia Brown is granted full clemency!! Thank you, Governor Haslam! Thank you! https://t.co/4rJUH5Wiwd — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 7, 2019

Cyntoia – who will be on parole for 10 years upon her release – responded to the news by thanking the Governor, her family and her supporters, saying that she “will be forever grateful.” “Thank you, Governor Haslam, for your act of mercy in giving me a second chance,” she said, according to the Tennessean. “I will do everything I can to justify your faith in me.”