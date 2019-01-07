‘The Bachelor’: See 14 Of Colton Underwood’s Hunkiest Photos Ahead Of Season 23 Premiere

A new season of ‘The Bachelor’ is about to kick off on ABC! Prep for Colton Underwood’s journey by checking out some of his hottest photos!

It’s almost time for season 23 of The Bachelor! This year, Colton Underwood, who was first introduced to Bachelor Nation on season 14 of The Bachelorette, will be on the hunt for love, giving out rose after rose until only one remains. While the show will focus more on who he will end up with, we can’t just not discuss how much of a catch he is himself. Hey, 30 women will be vying for his heart after all!

As evidenced by the photos in the gallery above, Colton’s a hunk. I mean, it makes sense. He’s a former football tight end! Of course he’s buff AF! But that doesn’t seem to be the discussion surrounding him going into this season. People seem far more interested in the fact that the 26-year-old reality star’s virginity is still in tact.

In fact, it’s not even just fans who are curious to know about why Colton’s a virgin (he hinted that there a “serious reason” behind it, that we’ll no doubt learn this season). Ahead of the show’s premiere on Jan. 2, the Bachelor stopped by Good Morning America where he shared a sneak peak of the first episode. In the clip, he had a conversation with a contestant named Erika who asked him point-blank why he’s never had sex. Ballsy move!

Is this lie going to take her down (under)? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/OrHrathRYJ — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 3, 2019

TBH, that’s not even the most interesting thing one of the contestants did when they met Colton. In another preview clip released on Jan. 3, California-based model Bri faked an Australian accent, leading Colton to believe she was from Down Under. Personally, I can’t wait to see how long she can keep that charade up.

It’s definitely bound to be an interesting season, so prepare yourself by checking out the pics of Colton in the gallery above! The Bachelor premieres on Monday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.