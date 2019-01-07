She may be little, but Chicago West has already got rhythm! The little one proved that on Jan. 6 when she danced adorably for the camera. Take a look!

It doesn’t get any cuter than this! While Kanye West, 41, was busy leading a choir on Jan. 6, Chicago West, 11 months, was getting her groove on. Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kanye’s little one waved her arms and bobbed up and down, really enjoying the music while her dad looked on with a smile. With her hair in two teeny ponytails, she eventually turned around and toddled back to her mom — and the camera — with a big ol’ smile on her face. So sweet! Considering her birthday is coming up in just one week, it’s great to get a glimpse of Chicago just days before she turns one.

This is the first bit of footage of Chicago walking, and fans are freaking over her shaky steps! “They probably paid for her to start walking early,” one joked, while another added, “She’s already walking? Dang these kids grow up three months at a time now.” LOL! But the fact that Chicago is mobile wasn’t the only thing that being obsessed over in the Instagram comments. Others had questions about where exactly the famous family was? Kim had tweeted earlier in the day, “Our new Sunday Service is starting. Check out the rehearsals on my Instagram stories.”

While that may sound as if they were at church, the choir was actually singing Kanye’s songs, ranging from “Father Stretch My Hands” to “Lift Yourself.”

There’s no doubt that Kim and Kanye will release more details soon, but if this was just a rehearsal, we can’t wait to see Chicago’s moves at the real thing! She’s clearly one of her dad’s biggest fans.