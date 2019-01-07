Beyonce Pictured Shopping At Target & Fans Freak — Even Chrissy Teigen Joins In On The Fun

Beyonce was spotted at a Target in LA & the Beyhive was buzzing with excitement! Read all of the pumped tweets — including a hilarious one from Chrissy Teigen — here!

While Beyonce is probably the closest living mortal we have to a demi-God, she still gets her shopping done at Target like the rest of us. The megastar was spotted shopping at the store near UCLA in Westwood, California on Dec. 7 after a quick-thinking fan caught her on camera. And Chrissy Teigen‘s response? “Beyonce you are so silly, I can just send you my new knives,” she tweeted. Another fan wrote, “THE ONE DAY I DON’T GO TO TARGET!! ARE YOU SERIOUS.” One fan tweeted, “Imagine being the cashier to ring her up 😫,” to which another fan responded, “Imma go with she used self-checkout 😂.” Check out the picture for yourself below!

We reported earlier how Beyonce wants her children to live as close to a normal life as possible. “Beyonce and Jay-Z are very private people, but Beyonce is the one who likes to be more private,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Even when attending public family functions, she always finds a way to sneak in unnoticed. She tries her best to keep life as normal for her children. She was instrumental in choosing schools for Blue to attend and made sure to choose the most private school she could find so that Blue could just be a normal child in preschool like all children her age.”

When it comes to adding to their three children, apparently both Beyonce and Jay-Z are both totally up for increasing the size of their family. “Beyoncé and Jay would love to have another child and have talked about it,” another source told us. “But there is no immediacy to having one in the near future.”

Beyonce you are so silly, I can just send you my new knives!! https://t.co/J5KDaHtOSc — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 7, 2019

We'll keep you posted with all of the latest Beyonce news.