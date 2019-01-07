Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden Pack On The PDA With Sweet Kiss At Golden Globes After-Party

Aww! Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden shared some cute PDA after the Golden Globes in the most romantic Instagram video. Watch here!

Can you say #goals? Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden took advantage of the infamous elevator at the InStyle Golden Globes party with some passionate PDA, and it was too cute for words. In the video posted to the mag’s Instagram, which you can see below, the couple celebrated the end of the awards show with a romantic dip and a big ‘ol kiss.

It took a hilarious turn when Ariel gave her boyfriend a kiss on the cheek — and then left him in the elevator! She waltzed off, leaving him looking confused. The Instagram was captioned, “Sorry, @Levi_Meaden! It’s a girls’ night for @ArielWinter. 😘 🎥: @thefacinator #InStyleWBGlobes.” So good!

Ariel, of course, was at the Golden Globes as part of the cast of Modern Family. And she looked divine! The actress rocked a silky black gown with a structured, lingerie-style bodice and sheer lace panels on the sides. That meant she showed a lot of leg. And by that, we mean all the way up to her waist! Ariel paired the dress with sky-high strappy sandals that featured a pop of color, with turquoise bottoms. We happen to think she was one of the best dressed people at all of the Golden Globes after parties!

