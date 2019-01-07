‘AGT: The Champions’ Judges Reveal The Top Acts They’re Most Excited To See — Susan Boyle & More

Your favorite ‘AGT’ acts are back for ‘AGT: The Champions!’ HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the judges about the acts they most wanted to see. Plus, Simon revealed this beloved series was his ‘hardest show to sell!’

America’s Got Talent: The Champions premieres Jan. 7 on NBC and brings your favorite AGT acts from all over the world to compete for the World Champion title. HollywoodLife spoke with AGT judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, and Heidi Klum about the highly-anticipated next chapter in the AGT universe. There will be 50 acts competing on America’s Got Talent: The Champions, and there are a few acts that the judges are excited to see perform once again. Both Simon and Mel B said they were looking forward to seeing Susan Boyle, the fan favorite runner-up on Britain’s Got Talent season 3. Why? Simon explained, “Because she defined more than anyone else what this show is all about! Don’t judge a book by its cover.” Heidi added, “I was very excited to meet her!” She also revealed that she was excited to see her beloved Golden Buzzer pick, opera singer Sal Valentinetti, and The Regurgitator return.

Everyone loves America’s Got Talent, but the series was actually tough to get on the air at first! “Funny enough, this was the hardest show to sell that we have ever done. Everyone said no! Thank God NBC said yes! Because without them, it wouldn’t exist! When we actually started in the UK, this is a true story, three days before we started shooting, they shut the show down.” Simon continued filming. He continued: I said, ‘Fine, then I will pay for it!’ I am thinking, ‘I hope this works!’ And I couldn’t tell the crew, so on the first day of filming everyone was excited. I am thinking, ‘What you don’t know is that we might not get beyond day one.’ But for whatever reason we persuaded them…”

The series has since become a global phenomenon. “People love it,” Mel B told HollywoodLife. “It is a proper family show. It hits on every single level.” America’s Got Talent: The Champions, which includes Simon, Mel B, Heidi, and Howie Mandel as judges and Terry Crews as the new host, airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC.