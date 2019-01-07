Alison Brie Gushes Over ‘Love’ For Chrissy Metz After Actress Is Accused Of Calling Her A ‘B***h’ At Globes

Was it all a big misunderstanding? After Chrissy Metz was allegedly caught calling Alison Brie a ‘b*tch,’ the ‘GLOW’ star said she had ‘nothing but love’ for the ‘This Is Us’ actress.

It seems there’s no beef between Alison Brie, 36, and Chrissy Metz, 38. After Chrissy was accused of calling Alison a “b*tch” during the 2019 Golden Globe Awards pre-show – something Chrissy denied – Alison squashed any rumors of a feud. “Nothing but love for @ChrissyMetz!! Rumors can’t keep us down,” she wrote on Jan. 6, posting a picture of her with Chrissy from the 2018 SAG Awards. Chrissy reposted Alison’s message on her own Instagram Story, adding “Indeed.”

So ends the first and fastest faux feud of 2019, it seems. For those who missed it, this is what went down: ahead of the Golden Globes, Chrissy spoke with the Facebook Live pre-show hosts about season 3 of This Is Us. At the end of the interview, they asked if Chrissy knew who Alison Brie was. “Do I?” she remarked, and the video cut to Alison arriving on the red carpet.

However, the mics were still hot, and they apparently caught Chrissy saying Alison was “such a b*tch,” but the audio cut out at the last part. She might have been complimentary. However, at the first listen, it seemed like she was being shady and that sent fans online into a frenzy. When a Vanity Fair reporter, per Entertainment Tonight, asked Alison about the alleged comment, she seemed shocked. “But why? I know her. I saw her on the carpet and I told her how beautiful she looked.”

“It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated!” Chrissy tweeted after reports of her alleged “b*tch” comment started to spread. “I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart.” Judging by Alison’s Instagram stories, she clearly does know Chrissy’s heart and she has nothing but love for her fellow actress.