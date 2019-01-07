‘AGT: The Champions’ Live Blog: Susan Boyle & More Fan Faves Perform In Epic Premiere

The best in the world are competing for the most epic ‘AGT’ title yet — Grand Champion. ‘AGT: The Champions’ is kicking off Jan. 7. Follow along with our live blog as the performances get underway!

For the next 7 weeks, amazing acts from America and across the globe will be competing on America’s Got Talent: The Champions. On night one, 10 acts out of 50 will perform in hopes of making it to the finals. Only two acts will go through to the finals, with one being a Golden Buzzer recipient and the other is decided by the panel of judges.

The first contestant up is Bianca Ryan, who was the first-ever winner of America’s Got Talent! Bianca has been through a lot since she won AGT in 2006. She found out her vocal cord was paralyzed and needed surgery. She was told she may never sing again. Bianca has fought hard to keep her dream alive, and she’s ready for her comeback. She performs a gorgeous rendition of A Great Big World’s “Say Something.” Once she hit those high notes, the entire crowd is their feet, including all four judges! Simon Cowell says he’s “genuinely thrilled” that she’s back. “That was what we call a moment,” he continues. Mel B calls the performance “just amazing.”

Next up are The Clairvoyants. The fan fave duo lost to singer Grace VanderWaal during AGT season 11, and they are ready for their first place finish this time around. They enlist the judges’ help with their act, which is always fun for everyone. The partners blow the judges away with their mentalist skills. Simon’s mouth is wide open in awe as The Clairvoyants guess correctly the locations that the judges picked. “That is going to be tough to follow,” he says. Keep refreshing for updates!