50 Cent Mocks Madonna Amidst Butt Implant Rumors: They Gave Her ‘The Wrong Booty’

50 Cent is no stranger to dissing celebs, and now Madonna has found herself in his cross-hairs. Sharing a pic of the Material Girl herself that had some fans convinced that she had gotten butt implants, 50 wrote in an Instagram caption, “😆hahahahahah Madonna got her ass done. LOL 🤷🏽‍♂️what the f**k is going on. #lecheminduroi.” Check out his latest diss below!

We reported earlier how Madonna is paying all of the rumors regarding potential butt implants no mind. “Madonna loves breaking down stereotypes,” a source close to Madonna told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Hanging on to her sex appeal and proving she can still be a sex symbol in her 60’s is an act of feminism for her.” They added, “People can talk all they want but she is very proud of herself and her hot body. And she should be. She’s in better shape than most women half her age and she has no plans to slow down.”

Meanwhile, 50 Cent recently shared a hilarious picture of his Christmas tree… which was decorated with all of his ex’s things. In addition to the picture of the tree adorned with a bunch of shoes, 50 wrote in the caption, “I couldn’t find the balls for my tree, so my Ex old s**t a work 👀yeah she had to leave with what she came with. 😆LOL.”

