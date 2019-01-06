Yvonne Strahovski Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body In Mint Gown At 2019 Golden Globes

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ star Yvonne Strahovski just walked her first red carpet since giving birth to her son in October and she looked amazing! See her gorgeous green gown at the Golden Globes!

Yvonne Strahovski was glowing at the 2019 Golden Globes! The Handmaid’s Tale star, 36, arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Jan. 6 wearing a gorgeous custom, strapless sage green gown by Alberta Ferretti. The gorgeous silk-chiffon dress featured a pleated skirt and bodice and was cinched in at the waist with a grey belt. She kept her accessories simple, opting for a single stunning silver necklace.

She certainly looks a lot different since her last red carpet appearance! The last time she walked a red carpet was at the Emmy Awards in Sept. 2018, about one month before she gave birth to her baby boy! She and husband Tim Loden welcomed their son in October, and shared the news on Instagram at the time.

“My heart has melted into a billion pieces a thousand times already,” Strahovski captioned a black and white mother-son photo. “We have been blessed with the greatest joy of our lives, our baby boy. Welcome to the world Peanut, your parents love you beyond measure and you are already my little dream boat. My heart has been stolen!”

Check out all the arrivals on the red carpet in the gallery above! The 76th Golden Globe Awards air Sunday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.