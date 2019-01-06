Wells Adams Admits That He’s Going To Be Engaged To Sarah Hyland ‘Eventually’

Wells Adams revealed that he will be popping the question to Sarah Hyland! He admitted that it’s ‘gonna happen eventually’ in a new interview!

Wells Adams will be getting down on bended knee with Sarah Hyland at some point, it’s just a matter of when. Wells opened up about his future engagement to Sarah to Us Weekly, and if ever there was a doubt he’d propose, there isn’t now. “Everyone thinks [Sarah and I are] engaged right now… We are not engaged, let me just say that,” he told Us Weekly. “We just moved in together, so I think we’re still kind of, like, feeling each other out, but… it’s gonna happen eventually.”

Wells went on to comment that the ring Sarah was spotted with on her Instagram story was not an engagement ring. In fact, he still has a pretty big step ahead of him before popping the question. “I gotta get the ring,” he added. “She just had a bunch of Claire’s rings on when we went to Mexico.”

While Wells went on to stress that they were not engaged, he did emphasize that a proposal is definitely going down. “We are not engaged,” he continued, “But it’s definitely going to happen.” Meanwhile, Sarah recently opened up about meeting Wells just before her kidney transplant surgery. “We met each other for the first time three days before my [kidney] transplant,” Sarah told Self. “He was texting me in the morning before I went into surgery, and we were FaceTiming the entire time I was in the hospital.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Sarah and Wells. In the meantime, check out all of their most recent photos in our gallery above.