Taylor Swift Stuns In Sexy Black Strapless Gown At Surprise Golden Globes Appearance

Taylor Swift STUNNED at the Golden Globes, supporting her boyfriend Joe Alwyn and making a surprise appearance to present two awards! See her amazing look below!

It’s her first Golden Globes appearance in many years, and Taylor Swift, 29, did not disappoint! She looked breathtaking with her curly hair in a pretty, loose updo, with a side part. Her makeup was flawless — she wore a red lip (classic thing that we like). She rocked major earrings, which really made a statement against her strapless dress. The sparkly dress was simply STUNNING and fit her like a glove. It was SO SEXY with a thigh-high slit. It also showed off her cleavage and her super tiny waist! We loved it!

Taylor presented two awards alongside Idris Elba. It was a total surprise to see her at the show! She obviously made it a priority so she could spend the night with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, whose movie The Favourite was nominated for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. Taylor presented Best Original Song in a Motion Picture to Lady Gaga for “Shallow.” Taylor skipped the red carpet and instead snuck backstage once the show started!

Taylor attended the 2013 Globes in a purple Donna Karan with a very low, sexy back. In 2014, she attended the show again, this time wearing a hot pink Carolina Herrera gown. It had a black sweetheart neckline and was very romantic! For the after-party, she changed into a black Julien Macdonald mini.

She attended the InStyle and Warner Brothers after party in 2015, wearing a bright yellow Jenny Packham. She hasn’t been to the show since, so it’s amazing to see her back in action!