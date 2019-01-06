Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Kiss & Dance In New Video After ‘Bachelor’ Star Says They’ll Get Engaged

They’re in no rush! Sarah Hyland showed how happy her and boyfriend Wells Adams are as a non-engaged couple… for now! See flirty video inside!

Sarah Hyland, 28, and boyfriend Wells Adams, 34, are aware of the mounting speculation about when they’ll get engaged. Right after Wells revealed that an engagement is definitely in their future, Sarah shared a video on Instagram on Jan. 5 of the two lovebirds dancing their hearts out on New Year’s Eve in Mexico.

The two kissed, sang, and danced to “This Is What You Came For” by Calvin Harris, 34, featuring Rihanna, 30. Sarah and Wells wore celebratory NYE hats and necklaces as fireworks erupted in the night sky. Sarah playfully captioned the goofy video, “We turn things from cute to weird REAL fast.” Why not both?!

Just the day before, Wells had discussed where his relationship with Sarah is at. “Everyone thinks [Sarah and I are] engaged right now… We are not engaged, let me just say that,” he told Us Weekly. “We just moved in together, so I think we’re still kind of, like, feeling each other out, but… it’s gonna happen eventually.”

“I gotta get the ring,” Wells continued. “She just had a bunch of Claire’s rings on [in her Instagram Story] when we went to Mexico.” For good measure, he concluded, “We are not engaged… But… it’s definitely going to happen.”

While it may seem like the couple has been together forever in Bachelor-world timing, it brings everyone a little bit back to reality when remembering they’ve only been together since Sept. 2017. They’ve been dating for a little more than a year! Sure, the Bachelor timeline calls for dating for several weeks before getting engaged, but we appreciate that Wells and Sarah are more so adapting a realer timeline. Now that they’ve moved in together, their relationship will probably only grow stronger, and that’s probably a good step to take before getting engaged. We’re excited to see what’s next for this couple, and wish them the best for their future!