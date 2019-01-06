Saoirse Ronan Sizzles In Plunging Silver Dress At Golden Globes

Saoirse Ronan was a shining star on the Golden Globes red carpet once again! The ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ star wowed in a gorgeous chainmail dress. Her look was fit for a queen!

Saoirse Ronan, 24, shut down the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet with an iconic look. She was one of the last to arrive, but she was well worth the wait. Saoirse wowed in a silver chainmail dress that featured a seriously sexy plunging neckline. Saoirse accessorized with 34.88-carat pear-shaped emerald earrings that included 21.43-carats of cushion-shaped diamonds and 1.36-carats of diamonds set in titanium from the Haute Joaillerie Collection. She also wore a ring featuring 3.16-carats of marquise-cut emeralds set in 18k white Fairmined gold and another ring featuring 6.06-carats of diamonds set in 18k white gold from the L’Heure Du Diamant Collection. Saoirse hair was sleek and straight behind her ears. A flawless look from head to toe!

While she isn’t nominated this year, Saoirse will be presenting an award during the ceremony. Saoirse won Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical in 2018 for her performance in the critically-acclaimed Lady Bird. Other winners from last year like Sam Rockwell and Gary Oldman will be presenting awards as well.

Saoirse is currently starring alongside Margot Robbie in the historical film Mary Queen of Scots. You can likely expect Saoirse to return to the Globes next year as a nominee. The Irish actress just wrapped filming on Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women. Saoirse will play the role of Jo March alongside Emma Watson, Eliza Scanlen, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, and Meryl Streep. Talk about one fierce and talented cast! The movie will reunite Saoirse with her Lady Bird co-star Timothée Chalamet, who will play Jo’s childhood love, Laurie. The movie is expected to be released Christmas Day 2019. Just give the movie all the awards already!