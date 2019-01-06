Sandra Oh Nearly Cries During Globes Opening After Being Moved By Diverse Nominees

After she and Andy Samberg brought the funny at the start of the 2019 Golden Globes, Sandra Oh held back tears as she proudly ‘witnessed’ all the diverse men and women nominated this year, calling them ‘faces of change.’

“If I could take a moment here, in all honesty,” Sandra Oh, 44, said near the end of her and Andy Samberg’s opening monologue at the start of the 76th Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6, “I said ‘yes’ to the fear of being on this stage because I wanted to be here to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change. And I’m not fooling myself. I’m not fooling myself. Next year can be different, it probably will be, but right now, this moment is real.”

“Trust me. It is real, because I see you, and I see you. All these faces of change, and now, so will everyone else,” she said. From there, the crowd applauded, as the camera showed all the people of color – men and women – who have been nominated this year. Though next year might be another case of #OscarsSoWhite, this year, the Golden Globes’ diversity was a message of inclusion and one that Sandra did not want to miss.

Sandra wasn’t kidding when she said she had to overcome her own doubts to take the job. “My reaction was, ‘Is this a joke,’ ” Sandra told PEOPLE when she was first recruited to host the 2019 ceremony. “And then when it was not a joke, it was just this feeling of terror and thrill. There was no way I would do this without Andy. It’s really exciting.” When the pairing was announced, Meher Tatna, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s president, said that “Both Golden Globe Award recipients have continually showcased their talents in film and television, and we can’t wait see what their undeniable chemistry will bring to the Golden Globes stage.”

“We met at the Emmys, but we’re getting to know each other fast,” Andy added, referencing their hilarious pairing when presenting at the 2018 Emmy Awards. “Turns out we’re very compatible.” Hopefully, they have the same chemistry as the last pair to host the Golden Globe Awards – Tina Fey and Amy Poehler – but Sandra is not eager to compare her and Andy’s stint to the former three-time hosts.

“I am leery to put the duo-ness anywhere near Tina and Amy,” Oh says. “I think Andy and I are just going to find our way and do our own thing. Andy is so seasoned. I am not in that realm. I really just want to hang out with him … onstage … in front of millions of people!”

Hanging out and having fun seemed to be the main goal of Andy and Sandra’s hosting, as they wanted to have a blast instead of blasting people – like president Donald Trump. “I don’t think it’s shallow to 1) have fun and 2) be honestly celebratory. Just the fact that I’m fucking up there is crazy-pants in a great way. And I’m not interested in [talking about Trump] at all,” she said while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter.

“What I’m interested in is pointing to actual real change,” she added. “I want to focus on that…we also make culture. How many gazillions of people have seen Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians? That changes things. Just speaking for my own community, people cried a lot in [Crazy Rich Asians], and it’s not only because it’s a great story and a classic romantic comedy — it is because seeing yourself reflected onscreen is really emotional when you don’t even know that you’re carrying so much grief of never being seen.”