Sandra Oh Stuns In Draped White Gown On Red Carpet Ahead Of Hosting 2019 Golden Globes

Sandra Oh isn’t messing around! The Golden Globe Awards co-host arrived on the red carpet in a GORGEOUS white gown! See her stunning look!

Sandra Oh just shut down the red carpet at the 76th Golden Globe Awards! The 47-year-old actress is hosting the Jan. 6 event alongside Andy Samberg, and her first order of business was clearly to show up to The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California looking like a queen. Sandra stunned in a white gown that featured a draped sleeve and bodice, which gave off major Grecian goddess vibes.

Sandra was the epitome of Old Hollywood thanks to her classy details. She accessorized her look with diamond earrings and bracelets. She wore her hair in side-swept curls, which exuded Marilyn Monroe realness. Her beauty look was equally classic, thanks to a ruby red lip, peach blush, and eyeliner. Gorgeous!

The Grey’s Anatomy star isn’t done showing us her style prowess. Since she’s hosting tonight, she’ll be undergoing plenty of wardrobe changes, and we’re sure each one will be even more spectacular than the last. But changing clothes and getting the crowd laughing with the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star aren’t the only things Sandra has to look forward to tonight. That’s right – not only is she a host, but she’s also a nominee! Sandra is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for her work as the titular character on BBC America’s Killing Eve. She’s up against Keri Russell (The Americans), Julia Roberts (Homecoming), Caitriona Balfe (Outlander) and Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale).

Check out more of the celebrity arrivals on the red carpet in the gallery above! The 76th Golden Globe Awards air Sunday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.