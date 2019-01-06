Regina King Reveals Why ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ Is One Of The Most Important Films Of The Year

Regina King won the Golden Globe tonight for Best Supporting Actress in a film! Before that, she spoke to HL EXCLUSIVELY about why ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ is so important!

Tonight has truly been Regina King‘s night! Not only did she take home the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a movie, she brought down the house with her speech. But before that, Regina, who stunned wearing pink sequined gown at the Globes, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala about why If Beale Street Could Talk is so important in 2019.

After being asked what her favorite part of filming this movie, Regina responded, “To narrow it down to one best part? I can’t. I guess just being in the film. To be a part of a film that is telling a story about America and systemic issues in America but also how love pushes people through.” We also caught up with Regina on the red carpet for the Globes. When asked how she feeling going into the awards ceremony, Regina told us EXCLUSIVELY, “I feel great and I feel like my feet are killing me!” During her acceptance speech, Regina provided a call to arms for representation in Hollywood.

“We understand that our microphones are big and we’re speaking for everyone,” Regina told the crowd. “I’m going to use my platform right now to say everything I produce is 50 percent women. And I just challenge anyone out there… anyone in a position of power, to do the same.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding the Golden Globes. In the meantime, check out all of the highlights from the awards show in our gallery above.