Regina King Looks Radiant In Pink Sequin Dress At 2019 Golden Globe Awards — See Pic

Regina King looked like she was ready to own the night when she stepped out on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet wearing a stunning pink sequin dress.

Regina King, 47, was a glamorous sight to see when she showed up to the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6 and posed on the red carpet in a dazzling light pink strapless custom Alberta Ferretti limited edition dress. She accessorized the stunning look with silver earrings and chose to wear her shoulder-length hair down in waves, perfectly complimenting her fashion choice. Her makeup was subtle and natural enough to bring out her gorgeous features in all the right ways. We’d say she definitely had one of the best looks on the red carpet and with so many incredible celebs, that’s quite the honor!

Regina’s Golden Globes appearance comes after she had a big year with the release of her 2018 film, If Beale Street Could Talk. The talented actress garnered critical acclaim for her role as Sharon Rivers in the romantic drama and it earned her a 2019 Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. The film itself has also been nominated for Best Motion Picture -Drama and Best Screenplay so it’s sure to be a hopeful night.

Regina’s incredible look at this year’s Golden Globe festivities isn’t too surprising considering she’s stunned at previous awards ceremonies. Back at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards, the beauty made a lasting impression in a long gold gown and matching glittery heels, which went perfectly with the event’s theme.

We’re excited to see her still making her mark in the acting world and continue to wish her well for many more years to come!