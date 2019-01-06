Rachel Weisz Looks Regal In Black Ruffled Gown 4 Months Post-Baby At Golden Globes

Golden Globe nominees Rachel Weisz has arrived & she’s looking better than ever just four months after giving birth!

Her hubby might be James Bond, but Rachel Weisz has stolen the show, not only in her nominated film The Favourite, but on the Golden Globes red carpet! The 48-year-old actress looked incredible at the kick-off to awards season, just four months after giving birth to a baby girl. Sticking with the theme of her film, The Favourite, Rachel wore a long black off-the-shoulder gown that featured intense white ruffles at the sleeves. We’re loving this look!

Tonight at the Globes, Rachel is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress in a Musical or Comedy category for The Favourite, going up against her co-star Emma Stone (which, if you’ve seen the movie, is ironic), Amy Adams (Vice), Claire Foy (First Man) and Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk). In the film, Rachel plays Lady Sarah, a close friend of the frail Queen Anne (Olivia Coleman), in the midst of 17th century England. However, when Anne appears to take to a new servant, Abigail (Emma Stone), things get competitive between the two women. The film is nominated in five categories at the Globes, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Rachel gave birth to her first daughter, a girl, in September and has been spotted out and about with her tot since. Just one month after having her child, Rachel made her red carpet debut at the BFI London Film Festival to promote The Favourite, and she didn’t even look like she was lacking sleep! In an interview, post-baby, the actress said that her newborn will definitely be her last child! “I definitely know there won’t be another one,” she told The Mirror. “When I had my son I thought I’d have maybe two or three more,” she admitted. Rachel shares a 12-year-old son, Henry, with director Darren Aronofsky.