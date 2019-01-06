Rachel Brosnahan Steals The Show In Vibrant Yellow Gown On 2019 Golden Globes Carpet

Before the 76th annual Golden Globes kicked off, Rachel Brosnahan, of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ absolutely slayed on the red carpet! See her look!

Can we get a slow slap? Rachel Brosnahan STUNNED when she stepped onto the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet and her look was one for the books. The actress donned a vivid yellow gown that accentuated her waist, and fit her like a glove. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star paired her ensemble with a pair of sparking drop earrings, looking every bit like a princess.

2018 was a huge year for both TV and film, and Rachel is one of stars in the spotlight at the 2019 Golden Globes! The actress is nominated Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy, for her work in Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. A number of shows and films cleaned up when it came to noms this year, and leading the pack is the Dick Cheney biopic Vice with six nods, as well as Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s A Star Is Born, which scored five nominations.

The brunette beauty recently opened up about her show, and where she gets all that on-screen confidence from, during an interview with Rolling Stone. “I hope this changes for future generations,” she says, “but truthfully, I think it came from having a lot of male friends who didn’t know any other way, who had been raised to walk through the world with their heads held high and not constantly question themselves. To do what they liked, follow their passions, speak their minds and take up their own space. My dad and I were also very similar, so having that male influence around me was certainly something that I absorbed,”she said.

Rachel is looking like the picture of class at the 2019 Golden Globes, and we are loving this look! See her gorgeous dress above!