Penelope Cruz Is A Glittery Galaxy Of Glamour On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

She’s nominated for her work on ‘American Crime Story,’ but Penelope Cruz just stole the crown of ‘Best Dressed’ at the Golden Globes. The actress wore a dress that sparkled brighter than all the stars in the sky.

Even if Penelope Cruz doesn’t take home the award for Best Supporting Actress, she’s already a winner. If Penelope, 44, doesn’t take home the title of “Best Dressed” at the 2019 Golden Globes, it might be a huge injustice. Ahead of the Jan. 6 event at The Beverly Hills Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, Penelope strutted down the red carpet in a phenomenal Ralph & Russo dress that looked like it was woven out of space! The black fabric seemingly shifted colors to a dark purple, all while sparkling like it was full of stars.

With her hair pulled back in a tight bun, Penelope flaunted her elegant neck. The back of her dress featured a giant velvet bow, as if she was a gift from the glamour gods to everyone there at the Golden Globes. With fierce beauty, Penelope proved why she remains one of the most gorgeous women in Hollywood – and the world!

Penelope is up for the Best Supporting Performance in a Series, Miniseries or Television film award, thanks to her work on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Penelope portrayed her friend Donatella Versace in the latest season of Ryan Murphy’s crime anthology. She’s facing fierce competition in the category, as she’s up against Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Thandie Newton (Westworld), Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale) and the projected winner, Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects). If Penelope wins, it may be considered an upset, but not that big of one, considering her turn as Donatella received positive reviews from critics.

Javier Badiem’s better half was recently seen at the Metiers d’Art Show at the Met Museum in New York City on Dec. 4, where they watched the new designs from the front row. She wore a blue and black dress with a sheer neckline. However, she dressed in a more casual – but still gorgeous – ensemble when she posed for the February 2019 edition of Marie Claire. Penelope graces the cover of the issue, looking flawless as ever. Inside the magazine, the mother of two – daughter Luna, 5 and son Leo, 8 — spoke up about the unrealistic expectations that society places on women, whether or not they have children.

“It’s the thing that has made me happiest,” she says about being a mother. “But there are a lot of things that have surprised me about it. It’s like a revolution inside you—a very animal-like one. The whole world looks different. You’ll never think of yourself first again, and I think that’s a very good thing. It happens in a second.”

“There are so many taboos related to women,” she adds. “You realize when you go through the whole process that society tricks women a lot—and men too. This image society gives you—that you have to be a super-woman, that you need to be out of hospital in 24 hours, wearing high heels. No, you already are a superwoman! We’re all superwomen—those of us who have children and those of us who don’t.”