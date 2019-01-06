Patricia Arquette Censored During Globes Acceptance Speech After Dropping 2 F-Bombs

Patricia Arquette’s acceptance speech at the 2019 Golden Globes was one to remember, particularly because of the shade she threw — at herself! Read what got bleeped out here…you can keep your ears covered.

Now that’s how you kick off the new year — trophy in hand and a speech that forced the censors to whip to action! Patricia Arquette, 50, took the stage at the 2019 Golden Globes to accept the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her starring role in Escape at Dannemora on Jan. 6, and made her time at the podium count. We sat right up in our seats after she took jabs at her own self…sparing no swear words to do so! “How many f***ed up teeth does a person need?” she asked, then kept the self-deprecation ball rolling: “I mean, I was born with f***ed up teeth!”

Realizing where she’s at, the actress later apologized. “I’m so sorry! I’m so sorry I know. I can’t take it back. I can’t take it back,” she said. “I can’t take it back, I know. Dental dramas are true, trust me.” But she’s not sorry about her less than linear pearly whites! Patricia once recalled a classmate in the ninth grade who voted her “Best Looking” in the class, but suggested she straighten her teeth to improve her chances of getting on Playboy’s pages. It was unwelcome advice. “I said, ‘Why would I want to be in Playboy?’” she told PEOPLE in a 2015 interview. “I just didn’t want to look perfect. I didn’t want to have to change myself to be attractive. I didn’t think that was my responsibility.” A then-teenage Patricia had already told her parents that straighter teeth “didn’t feel like it would fit who [she] was inside.”

Another Golden Globes, another memorable speech for YouTube to archive! There have been quite a few. Just last year, who could forget when NBC censored Frances McDormand…but she dropped no actual profanity bombs, unlike Patricia’s speech tonight. But Meryl Streep really took the crown for the most jaw-dropping Golden Globes speech, which was so hard-hitting, it even elicited a response from Donald Trump! “This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kinda gives permission for other people to do the same thing,” the Cecil B. DeMille Award winner said at the 2017 show, while Trump was still the president-elect. “Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

