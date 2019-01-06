Nicki Minaj Posted TMI Tweets About Her BF Because She Has ‘Nothing To Hide’: She’s ‘Never Been Happier’

Nicki Minaj commented on her sex life with Kenneth Petty to share some positivity with her fans! A source close to Nicki told HL how she’s never been happier!

Nicki Minaj may have bragged about how she reportedly has sex with Kenneth Petty three to four times a night, but it’s all because she wants her fans to be in the know. A source close to Nicki told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kenneth has made her happier than ever, inside and outside of the bedroom. “Nicki is telling friends she’s never been happier than she is right now and attributes that to Kenneth,” our source said. “Nicki puts it all out there because she has nothing to hide and wants to share it with the world.”

When it comes down to it, Nicki felt like sharing how much of an amazing time she’s having with Kenneth to all of her Twitter followers. “Nicki knows her fans are curious about her life and she truly loves feeling supported by them,” our source went on to say. “She knows they stick by her no matter what, so to share a positive time in her life just makes sense.”

And when it comes down to it, Nicki is up for having a baby with Kenneth — but way down the line. She wants to enjoy their relationship while it’s still new. “Nicki would love to have a baby with Kenneth one day, but she’s aware that the relationship is still new,” our source added. We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Nicki and Kenneth. In the meantime, check out all of the most recent photos of Nicki and Kenneth in our gallery above.