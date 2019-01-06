Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty: Why The Pushback On Their Romance Has Made Their Bond Stronger

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty’s relationship has been getting mixed reactions from fans since they went public with their romance but it turns out that the lovebirds are using it as fuel to strengthen their love.

Nicki Minaj, 36, shocked many of her fans when she publicly revealed that she’s happily dating Kenneth Petty, an old friend she first dated when she was 16, and since Kenneth is known to have a history of arrests, she received a lot of mixed responses from fans. While some were supportive of Nicki’s new love, others expressed concern for the rapper even after she assured them he was a good man and she believes in second chances. Although some of this backlash could have caused a strain on Nicki’s new relationship, it turns out that it’s doing quite the opposite.

“When people give pushback about Kenneth she takes it to heart because she cares about him a lot,” a Hip Hop insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “But the all the negative talk isn’t hurting them as a couple or making her think twice about Kenneth, they’re very tight. Right now it’s like they are Bonnie and Clyde with the world against them, this is only making them bond more.”

Nicki has been very open about the progress in her relationship with Kenneth, which is another thing that has been causing mixed reactions. The songmaker seems to be getting quite serious with her beau and has even revealed intimate details about their sex life and their talk of baby names! “People can worry about her moving too quickly all they want, the only opinion that matters to Nicki is her own,” the source continued. “And to be fair, she has known Kenneth since she was young, they both grew up in the same neighborhood (South Jamaica, Queens) so they have lots of the same people in common and all kinds of shared history. She’s known him a long time.”

It’s good to know Nicki is confident in her love with Kenneth despite what others may think. We wish her a lot of happiness in 2019 and look forward to seeing how she continues to thrive!