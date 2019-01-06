National Cuddle Up Day: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin & 11 More Celeb Couples Getting Cozy

Who doesn’t love cuddling?! Jan. 6 is National Cuddle Up Day, and we’re celebrating by checking out photos of the cutest, coziest celebrity couples this year!

It seems like there is a holiday for everything! We celebrate National Cupcake Day, National Ice Cream Day, and plenty of other national days of importance. Well, you better not forget about National Cuddle Up Day, either! The celebration happens on Jan. 6, and to observe the holiday, we decided to round up some of the cuddliest photos from some star couples! There’s nothing cuter than a celeb couple posting a cuddly pic to Instagram, right?!

One of the cuddliest couples recently has been, of course, Meghan Markle, 37, and Prince Harry, 34. The two lovebirds met back in 2016, and have flaunted their love ever since. Meghan and Harry had the wedding of the year back in May 2018, and they haven’t been afraid to put on some cuddly PDA, even though it isn’t exactly traditional for royals to do so. Many royal couples are more traditional and reserved, but Meghan and Harry have never been ones to shy away from engaging in a little bit of PDA. Their engagement photo shoot showed them all touchy-feely, which is completely normal for a newly-engaged couple!

Another cozy couple we couldn’t forget is Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 22! The married couple spent a good chunk of summer 2018 galavanting around the United States, holding hands and kissing nonstop for anyone to witness. Who could blame them? The previously on-again, off-again couple got engaged in July 2018, then married a few months later. Definitely a cause for celebration!

Other loved-up couples included above are newlyweds Miley Cyrus, 26, and Liam Hemsworth, 28, Nick Jonas, 26, and Priyanka Chopra, 36. Who were your favorite PDA-friendly couples recently? Be sure to click through the gallery above for some adorable photos to see if your faves are included, too!