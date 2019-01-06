Amy Poehler & Maya Rudolph Recreate Wild Emmys Marriage Proposal During The Globes

Amy Poehler & Maya Rudolph totally dissed the guy who proposed to his girlfriend at the 2018 Emmys while presenting at the Golden Globes. We’ve got their savage re-enactment.

Leave it to Amy Poehler to once again be part of Golden Globes magic. After co-hosting the telecast for multiple for years with pal Tina Fey, she was a presenter along with another hilarious good friend Maya Rudolph at the 2019 Globes on Jan. 6. The the ladies mercilessly skewered Oscars director Glenn Weiss proposing to his GF from the stage at the 2018 Emmys, halting the show and making a TV moment. As Amy announced that they were about to present Best Motion Picture Sreenplay, Maya interrupted and told the audience “I’m sorry guys, I just have to do this.”

“Amy, you’re the love of my life” the Bridesmaids star told her friend, shaking with over the top emotion. “You’ve always been there for me,” she continued as Amy feigned shock and asked her what on Earth she was doing. “Amy Geraldine Poehler, will you marry me” the 46-year-old asked while holding up a box with a ring in it.

“Oh my god, I can’t believe you’re going this. Are we stealing attention away from the next award?” Amy asked with excitement, while Maya told her not to worry as the upcoming award was just for Best Screenplay in a diss since it didn’t involve stars. It was a clear parody of when Glen Weiss was named the winner for Directing a Variety Special trophy for directing the 2018 Oscars telecast at the Sept. 2018 ceremony. He spoke about losing his mom a few weeks prior then turned to his “sunshine,” longtime girlfriend Jan Svendsen.

Is there anything more magical than an awards show proposal? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1HeSWN1lpG — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 7, 2019

“You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend?” Glen asked. “Because I want to call you my wife.” He brought her up on stage where he got down on one knee and formally proposed, making it one of the most memorable public wedding proposals ever. Naturally Amy and Maya had to top it, as the 47-year-old responded “yes, yes a thousand times yes. I can’t believe you’re doing this in front of everyone” as they nuzzled their faces together before turning to the camera and jointly announcing the nominees for the award they were presenting. Well done ladies! And we doubt anyone will use an awards show stage to propose marriage again after Maya and Amy’s savage shade.